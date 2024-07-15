ADVERTISEMENT

Garimella Vignana Kendram urges Centre to respond to irregularities in NEET

Published - July 15, 2024 11:36 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

The Hindu Bureau

Garimella Vignana Kendram president V.G.K. Murthy and Prajarogya Parirakshana Vedika president R. Malleswara Rao, on Monday, asked the Union government to respond to the irregularities in the NEET examination and instil confidence among the aggrieved students and parents.

Garimella Vignana Kendram, a body of intellectuals, organised a meeting in Srikakulam on the occasion of freedom fighter Garimella Satyanarayan’s birth anniversary. Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Murthy said that the Central government’s ‘casual response’ to the malpractices in NEET exams is being scrutinised by the public.

Srikakulam Government Women’s College principal K. Suryachandra Rao, representatives of the association M. Prabhakara Rao, P. Sudhakara Rao, Patti Sumathi and others discussed unemployment, price rise and other pressing issues in the meeting.

