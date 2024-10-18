GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Gargeya river overflows in Chittoor district, disrupts normal flow

Traffic reaches a standstill in seven villages, cutting the residents off from the Pedda Upparapalli panchayat

Published - October 18, 2024 06:52 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

In Somala mandal of Chittoor district, heavy rainfall has caused the Gargeya river to overflow, resulting in the washing away of culverts at three locations on the Chittoor-Somala road on Thursday, inconveniencing residents and commuters.

Due to a standstill of traffic in seven villages, namely Bonamanda, Chinnakampalli, Reddyvaripalli, Polikimakulapalli, Chinthopu, Peturu, and Basava Palli, the residents of these villages have been cut off from the Pedda Upparapalli panchayat.

Around 200 students residing in these villages are unable to attend school owing to the blocked roads. Villagers in the affected area are unable to attend the weekly prayers held every Friday in Pedda Upparapalli. Residents are also facing difficulties in purchasing essential commodities.

In light of these challenges, around one thousand families from the affected villages have made an appeal to the district administration for the urgent restoration of the damaged rural roads and the resumption of traffic.

