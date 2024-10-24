ADVERTISEMENT

Garbage transport vehicles to be mapped with drivers, sanitation inspectors in Guntur

Published - October 24, 2024 07:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

Strict action will be taken against sanitation staff who are not punctual and attendance must be maintained from 5 a.m. daily, says GMC Commissioner

Sambasiva Rao M.

Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu verifying the records at a vehicle shed on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on October 24 (Thursday) conducted a surprise inspection of the city’s vehicle shed in KVP Colony and asked the officials to improve the waste management practices.

ADVERTISEMENT

He instructed the engineering and health departments to map each sanitation division inspector and driver with garbage transport vehicles to ensure efficient waste collection.

During the inspection, the Commissioner expressed displeasure over the absence of drivers and supervisors at the designated time. He warned of strict actions if punctuality issues persist, stating that attendance must be maintained from 5 a.m. daily.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srinivasulu instructed that vehicle repairs be done urgently without external contractors and urged for proper maintenance of e-autos.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He also met with health officials, emphasising the need for improved sanitation across the city. He directed that pushcarts needing repairs be brought to the vehicle shed within two days for immediate servicing.

Additional Commissioner CH Obulesu, CMHO Dr. Shobharani, and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US