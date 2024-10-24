GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Garbage transport vehicles to be mapped with drivers, sanitation inspectors in Guntur

Strict action will be taken against sanitation staff who are not punctual and attendance must be maintained from 5 a.m. daily, says GMC Commissioner

Published - October 24, 2024 07:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu verifying the records at a vehicle shed on Thursday.

Guntur Municipal Corporation Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu verifying the records at a vehicle shed on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) Commissioner Puli Srinivasulu on October 24 (Thursday) conducted a surprise inspection of the city’s vehicle shed in KVP Colony and asked the officials to improve the waste management practices.

He instructed the engineering and health departments to map each sanitation division inspector and driver with garbage transport vehicles to ensure efficient waste collection.

During the inspection, the Commissioner expressed displeasure over the absence of drivers and supervisors at the designated time. He warned of strict actions if punctuality issues persist, stating that attendance must be maintained from 5 a.m. daily.

Mr. Srinivasulu instructed that vehicle repairs be done urgently without external contractors and urged for proper maintenance of e-autos.

He also met with health officials, emphasising the need for improved sanitation across the city. He directed that pushcarts needing repairs be brought to the vehicle shed within two days for immediate servicing.

Additional Commissioner CH Obulesu, CMHO Dr. Shobharani, and other officials were present.

