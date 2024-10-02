ADVERTISEMENT

Garbage lying unattended for nearly three decades removed in Tirupati

Published - October 02, 2024 08:46 pm IST - TIRUPATI 

The Hindu Bureau

The huge pile of garbage lying unattended at the Tiruchanur-Renigunta road in Tirupati.

As part of the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign, heaps of garbage lying unattended for nearly thirty years at the Tiruchanur-Renigunta road in Tirupati was removed on Wednesday on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanthi.

The Tiruchanur-Renigunta road, an area with no major habitations until almost the last five years, used to be a vacant ground where the Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT), as well as the nearby gram panchayats used to dump solid waste. It used to be an eyesore for the travellers on this road, who had to bear the stink on the 2-km stretch.

“With the development of residential colonies, hospitals in the vicinity, we have set a target of clearing this area, and the entire quantity of 2,150 metric tonnes, amounting to 600 tractor loads, was cleared ahead of Gandhi Jayanthi, which focused on cleanliness and sanitation,” announced the District Collector S. Venkateswar.

“Also, 400 saplings are being planted at the spot under MGNREGA programme, as part of Swachh Bharat Diwas 2024,” said MCT Commissioner N. Mourya.

