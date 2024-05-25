Garbage dump turned into free water distribution centre in Nellore

In an attempt to prevent the dumping of garbage on the roadside, the Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) has set up a chalivendram — free water distribution centre — near Fruit Market at Chinna Bazaar, where locals used to dump waste frequently, here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under the supervision of NMC Commissioner Vikas Marmath, local sanitation secretaries Ashok and Jilani implemented the setting up of a freshwater distribution point for the people and local shopkeepers during the summer.

Nellore District Medical and Health Officer Venkata Ramana said that certain people have been carelessly throwing waste in public spaces and not handing it over to the garbage-picking vans. “This newly installed fresh water distribution point is a permanent solution to the problem of unhygienic environment in the area,” he said.

He further lauded the efforts of the secretaries for providing an innovative solution to the unresolved issue and urged locals to stop littering. According to NMC officials, the corporation would look into setting up similar arrangements in waste dumping places post counting of votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.