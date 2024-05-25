GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Garbage dump turned into free water distribution centre in Nellore

Published - May 25, 2024 08:26 pm IST - Nellore

The Hindu Bureau
Nellore Municipal Corporation officials set up a free water distribution centre near Fruit Market at Chinna Bazaar.

Nellore Municipal Corporation officials set up a free water distribution centre near Fruit Market at Chinna Bazaar.

In an attempt to prevent the dumping of garbage on the roadside, the Nellore Municipal Corporation (NMC) has set up a chalivendram — free water distribution centre — near Fruit Market at Chinna Bazaar, where locals used to dump waste frequently, here on Saturday.

Under the supervision of NMC Commissioner Vikas Marmath, local sanitation secretaries Ashok and Jilani implemented the setting up of a freshwater distribution point for the people and local shopkeepers during the summer.

Nellore District Medical and Health Officer Venkata Ramana said that certain people have been carelessly throwing waste in public spaces and not handing it over to the garbage-picking vans. “This newly installed fresh water distribution point is a permanent solution to the problem of unhygienic environment in the area,” he said.

He further lauded the efforts of the secretaries for providing an innovative solution to the unresolved issue and urged locals to stop littering. According to NMC officials, the corporation would look into setting up similar arrangements in waste dumping places post counting of votes.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.