Gaps in safety protocols, negligence of owners to blame for pharma unit blast: Pawan Kalyan 

Expressing serious concern at the frequent industrial accidents, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said the accident that killed several workers in the pharmaceutical unit of Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (EASPL) at Achutapuram in Anakapalli district was because of gaps in the safety protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a dispute between two owners of the company might have led to negligence in complying with the safety rules and it eventually had cost the lives of the workers.

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, August 22, Mr. Kalyan said safety audits were not being done as per norms, and there were certain apprehensions among the industrialists about the inspections which were supposed to be carried out at regular intervals.

He said basically the industries should be proactive in following the safety procedures, while the government ought to do a fine balancing act of giving various approvals without much hassles from the Ease of Doing Business perspective and getting safety audits done strictly as per the given mandate.

Safety should be a continuous process, he said, adding that Wednesday’s incident at EASPL warranted an intense exercise of implementing safety rules by all the departments concerned.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.