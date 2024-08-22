ADVERTISEMENT

Gaps in safety protocols, negligence of owners to blame for pharma unit blast: Pawan Kalyan 

Updated - August 22, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Industries should be proactive in following safety procedures, says Deputy CM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan speaking to media persons at the Jana Sena Party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Expressing serious concern at the frequent industrial accidents, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said the accident that killed several workers in the pharmaceutical unit of Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (EASPL) at Achutapuram in Anakapalli district was because of gaps in the safety protocols.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said a dispute between two owners of the company might have led to negligence in complying with the safety rules and it eventually had cost the lives of the workers. 

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, August 22, Mr. Kalyan said safety audits were not being done as per norms, and there were certain apprehensions among the industrialists about the inspections which were supposed to be carried out at regular intervals. 

He said basically the industries should be proactive in following the safety procedures, while the government ought to do a fine balancing act of giving various approvals without much hassles from the Ease of Doing Business perspective and getting safety audits done strictly as per the given mandate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Safety should be a continuous process, he said, adding that Wednesday’s incident at EASPL warranted an intense exercise of implementing safety rules by all the departments concerned. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US