GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gaps in safety protocols, negligence of owners to blame for pharma unit blast: Pawan Kalyan 

Industries should be proactive in following safety procedures, says Deputy CM

Updated - August 22, 2024 09:29 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 09:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan speaking to media persons at the Jana Sena Party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan speaking to media persons at the Jana Sena Party office near Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

Expressing serious concern at the frequent industrial accidents, Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan said the accident that killed several workers in the pharmaceutical unit of Escientia Advanced Sciences Pvt. Ltd. (EASPL) at Achutapuram in Anakapalli district was because of gaps in the safety protocols.

He said a dispute between two owners of the company might have led to negligence in complying with the safety rules and it eventually had cost the lives of the workers. 

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, August 22, Mr. Kalyan said safety audits were not being done as per norms, and there were certain apprehensions among the industrialists about the inspections which were supposed to be carried out at regular intervals. 

He said basically the industries should be proactive in following the safety procedures, while the government ought to do a fine balancing act of giving various approvals without much hassles from the Ease of Doing Business perspective and getting safety audits done strictly as per the given mandate.

Safety should be a continuous process, he said, adding that Wednesday’s incident at EASPL warranted an intense exercise of implementing safety rules by all the departments concerned. 

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / industrial accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.