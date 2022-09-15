‘Gaping hole in Srisailam dam’s plunge pool area poses no grave threat to structure’

Remedial action being taken basing on the recommendations of Dam Safety Review Panel, says Ambati Rambabu

V. Raghavendra VIJAYAWADA
September 15, 2022 20:07 IST

While dismissing media reports that the Srisailam dam was in grave danger due to a pit at its bottom, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said on Thursday that there was indeed a gaping hole in the plunge pool area, but the entire dam was not precarious as it was made out to be.

The Dam Safety Review Panel (DSRP) noticed it long ago and remedial action was being taken on the basis of its recommendation, he said.

Estimated cost of repairs

Replying to a question by TDP MLAs Payyavula Keshav, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy in the Legislative Assembly, Mr. Rambabu said the Visakhapatnam-based National Institute of Oceanography had done a bathymetric study of the pit in 2018. The permanent repair works were estimated to cost about ₹725 crore. Further studies were being conducted under the guidance of the DSRP.

Proposals for sanctioning approximately ₹100 crore for undertaking repairs in a phased manner were sent to the Central Water Commission (CWC) and efforts were on to raise a part of the funds under the World Bank’s Dam Rehabilitation and Improvement Project, the Minister added.

