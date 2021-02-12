Ganta Srinivasa Rao submits resignation in Speaker Format

Ganta Srinivasa Rao

VISAKHAPATNAM:

12 February 2021 14:48 IST

He said that he would now participate in all agitations for preventing privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Former Minister and Visakhapatnam North MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao, signed a letter addressed to the Assembly Speaker at a relay hunger strike, organised against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), being undertaken by ‘Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee’ at Kurmannapalem in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Addressing the trade union leaders and others, who were participating in the relay hunger strike, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that he had tendered the resignation in the ‘Speaker format’ in view of the criticism being made by some political leaders on his resignation. He said that he would now participate in all agitations for preventing privatisation of VSP.

It may be recalled that the TDP leader had announced his resignation as MLA and told the media in Visakhapatnam on February 7 that he had sent his resignation letter to the Speaker and had said that he would send another letter in the Speaker format later. He had also announced the formation of a non-political JAC to fight against the proposed privatisation of VSP.

