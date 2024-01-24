Ganta sees YSRCP conspiracy in Assembly Speaker accepting his resignation ahead of RS elections

January 24, 2024 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former TDP legislator Ganta Srinivasa Rao said on Wednesday that accepting the resignation he had submitted some three years ago and releasing a notification without his consent was YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) political conspiracy aimed at benefiting in the ensuing Rajya Sabha elections.

“I will proceed legally to get back my right to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said while addressing the media here.

The TDP leader said he had submitted his resignation to Legislative Assembly Speaker Thammineni Seetharam in February 2021, and his objective then was to extend his support to the fight against privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

“I had personally met the Speaker at his residence several times since then and spoken to him over phone, and requested him to accept my resignation. But he failed to do so and expressed his helplessness as all decisions were being taken by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy,” he said.

The government was unwilling to accept my resignation in the last three years as it would lead to a byelection, the result of which could be unpalatable to the YSRCP, Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

“My resignation has now been accepted as the number of TDP votes will come down,” he observed.

“In general, before accepting the resignation, the Speaker needs to invite the member and speak about the decision. After taking the opinion of the member once again, he needs to take any step. But in my case, I have not been consulted. I have come to know about it only through the news channels,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said. The TDP leader said he would consult his legal team and proceed further.

“I have no regrets on my decision to resign. I am prepared to sacrifice any post for protecting the VSP,” he said.

“Does Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has the courage to speak to the Prime Minister on the VSP issue? Can he make his MPs protest against the Centre’s decision on the issue in Parliament?” he questioned.