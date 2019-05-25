Ganta declared winner, extends winning record

TDP nominee and former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao was finally declared the winner from Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency on Friday, with the YSRCP’s K.K. Raju coming a close second.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao’s victory was marred by complaints of malfunctioning of EVMs and alleged discrepancies in the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, over which the declaration of the result was delayed.

The result was finally declared on Friday afternoon after clearance from the Election Commission (EC).

Mr. Srinivasa Rao polled 67,352 votes against Mr. Raju’s 65,408 votes, winning by a slender margin of 1,944 votes. In a crushing defeat, sitting BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju came a distant fourth by polling only 18,790 votes, with Jana Sena Party’s P. Usha Kiran taking third place with 19,139 votes.

With this win, Mr. Srinivasa Rao has extended his record of winning from a different constituency in every election that he has fought so far since 1999. He shifted from Bhimili to Visakhapatnam North this time, and emerged victorious. In the process, he also ensured a victory for TDP from the constituency after three elections.

Protests erupt

During the counting of votes, six EVMs could not be opened and counting was deferred. Subsequently, votes in two EVMs were counted and for the remaining counting, VVPATs were taken up.

The YSRCP nominee alleged that there was a discrepancy in Form 17C and VVPATs. He said that one VVPAT contained 307 votes but had only 107 slips.

Mr. Raju demanded that repolling be taken up in polling stations 42, 64, 162, 244 and 259.

A number of YSRCP leaders held a demonstration at the Collectorate on Friday demanding a repoll. City President Vamsikrishna Srinivas and other leaders submitted a memorandum to the Joint Collector.