Gannavaram International Airport victims stage ‘rasta roko’ demanding allotment of houses

Villagers allege that the government failed to keep up the promise even after seven years.

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
November 08, 2022 14:49 IST

Hundreds of villagers, who lost their houses and lands in expansion of Gannavaram International Airport, staged a ‘rasta roko’, on November 8, demanding the government to allot houses for them.

According to sources, about 1,230 acres of land was taken from the locals in Buddhavaram, Ajjampudi, Chinavutapalli and Allapuram villages in Gannavaram mandal in the erstwhile Krishna district, seven years ago for the airport.

The protestors, who blocked the main road from Unguturu to Gannavaram, said the government has assured to provide houses for all the victims. But, alternative lands were not allotted and houses were not constructed for the airport victims.

“We gave fertile lands for expansion of Gannavaram International Airport, Even after seven years, we have not received any benefits as assured by the government,” said a villager.

Police rushed to the spot and pacified the villagers. They said the problem would be taken to the notice of the officials concerned.

