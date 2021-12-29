Ganja worth ₹9,034 cr. destroyed: SEB chief

Sleuths of the Special Enforcement Bureau conducted raids across the State on illegal sand, liquor and NDPL, ganja and country made liquor and booked 1,05,689 cases in 2021, said SEB Commissioner Vineet Brijlal.

He said the SEB arrested 1,47,217 persons, who were allegedly involved in smuggling liquor, ganja, sand and for hoarding black jaggery. Police seized 21,499 vehicles used for illegal operations in the State. Under ‘Operation Parivarthana’, the SEB personnel destroyed marijuana (ganja) plantations in about 7,375 acres worth about ₹9,034 crore in Andhra-Odisha Border and in East Godavari.

“The operation is being taken up in 299 villages, including Cheemakonda, Jangamput, Ranjila Mamidi, Chinna Gulleru, Chinna Vancharangi in Visakhapatnam and in two mandals in East Godavari districts. About 380 teams are participating in Operation Parivarthana,” Mr. Brijlal said.

Cases booked under PD Act

Besides, Preventive Detention (PD) Act cases had been booked against habitual ganja smugglers and raids were being conducted on trains and buses and private vehicles checked on the National Highways to check the smuggling of the contraband.

Patrolling has been intensified on the State borders to check smuggling of Non-Duty Paid Liquor from Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha and Tamil Nadu, the SEB Commissioner said.