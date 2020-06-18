Ganja worth ₹80 lakh seized near Narsipatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM

18 June 2020 23:37 IST

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), Narsipatnam arrested three inter-State smugglers who were allegedly transporting 800 kg of ganja from the Agency areas to Uttar Pradesh, in Visakhapatnam district on Thursday. The seized ganja is estimated to be worth more than ₹80 lakh.

According to sources, the three persons – one from Odisha and two from Punjab - procured the ganja from some persons at Chitrakonda (Odisha) and G.K Veedhi in Visakhapatnam Agency. In order to escape from the police, the trio fabricated a box near the driver’s cabin, where they stored the ganja in packets.

Sources said that the accused from Odisha was escorting them till the National Highway. Acting on a tip-off, the SEB intercepted the vehicle between Chintapalle and Narsipatnam and nabbed the accused.

Apart from the ganja, SEB also seized ₹1.12 lakh in cash from the smugglers.