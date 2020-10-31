Ganja worth ₹40 lakh seized, three from Maharashtra held

VISAKHAPATNAM

31 October 2020 19:06 IST

The district police on Friday arrested three persons, while they were allegedly transporting 478 kg dry ganja worth ₹40 lakh, near Sileru in Visakhapatnam district. All the three arrested belong to various areas of Maharashtra. Police said that the accused procured ganja from interior areas of the Agency and were heading to Maharashtra from Darakonda. Acting on a tip-off, the police the accused and seized the ganja. A case has been registered.

