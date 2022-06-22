Ganja worth ₹4 lakh seized in Chittoor, 4 held

All four part of inter-State gang involved in smuggling of ganja: police

The police personnel producing the arrested persons and the seized ganja before media at Chittoor on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The Chittoor police on Wednesday nabbed four members of an inter-State gang involved in smuggling of ganja and seized 14 kg of the contraband, worth about ₹4 lakh, and a motorbike from their possession.

Deputy SP (Law and Order) N. Sudhakar Reddy told the media here that acting on a tip off about the clandestine activity, a special party rushed to an isolated spot at Varigapalle village on the outskirts and took four persons into custody, and made the seizure.

According to police, a woman, SK. Sumathi (33), of Vijayawada, had procured the ganja stocks from one Eswar Rao of Narsipatnam of Anakapalle district. To avoid police surveillance, she traveled to Vijayawada on a scooter by wearing a burkha. At Vijayawada, she joined one Pruthvi Raj (21) and the duo reached Chittoor on a motorcycle, along with the ganja stock. On the outskirts, the duo met their agents Mohan Babu (51) and T. Mohan (21) of Chittoor district. When they were busy making the transaction, the police rushed to the spot and nabbed them.

The Deputy SP said that during interrogation it was revealed that Mohan Babu is wanted in several cases of dealing with contraband material with his clients in southern States. He also reportedly held the record of getting absconding during police searches.

The Vijayawada-based duo too was said to be involved in the ganja trade for the last three years. A search party was formed to track down Eswara Rao of Narsipatnam, the official said.