Ganja worth ₹2 lakh seized in Chittoor district, three held

September 24, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

The Chittoor I-Town police on Sunday arrested three persons and seized six kg of ganja worth ₹2 lakhs after searching a hideout at Kattamanchi area here. The police said the search was carried out by a special team following a tip-off. Preliminary inquiries showed that the ganja stock was being brought into Chittoor city from the adjoining Bandapalle village of Puthalapattu mandal. The three were identified as Murugan (56) and Umapathi (59) of Chittoor town and Venkatesh (34) of Bandapalle village. A case has been registered.

