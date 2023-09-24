HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Ganja worth ₹2 lakh seized in Chittoor district, three held

September 24, 2023 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

The Chittoor I-Town police on Sunday arrested three persons and seized six kg of ganja worth ₹2 lakhs after searching a hideout at Kattamanchi area here. The police said the search was carried out by a special team following a tip-off. Preliminary inquiries showed that the ganja stock was being brought into Chittoor city from the adjoining Bandapalle village of Puthalapattu mandal. The three were identified as Murugan (56) and Umapathi (59) of Chittoor town and Venkatesh (34) of Bandapalle village. A case has been registered.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.