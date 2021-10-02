Ganja worth ₹1.01 crore seized

The police seized 1,530 kg of ganja, worth about ₹1.01 crore, allegedly being smuggled from Konta to Hyderabad, in the Agency area in West Godavari district.

Police arrested two persons, Ram Shankar Yadav and Gyanendra Tripati of Uttar Pradesh, said Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma, at a press conference on Friday.

The smugglers were allegedly shifting the contraband from Chhattisgarh via. Rampachodavaram, Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur to Telangana.

An eight-member police team intercepted a tanker at Jeelugumilli checkpost and seized the ganja stocks, packed in 287 cartons.

The SP said that police were trying to identify the other members of the racket. The accused were booked under NDPS Act and investigation is on.