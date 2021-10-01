Ganja worth ₹1.01 crore seized, two arrested

The contraband was being smuggled from Chhattisgarh to Telangana, says SP.

In a huge haul, police seized 1,530kg of ganja, worth about ₹1.01 crore, being smuggled from Konta to Hyderabad, in the Agency area in West Godavari district.

Police arrested two persons, Ram Shankar Yadav and Gyanendra Tripati, natives of Uttar Pradesh, said Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma, at a press conference held on Friday.

The smugglers were shifting the contraband through from Chhattisgarh via. Rampachodavaram, Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur to Telangana, said Polavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) K. Latha Kumari.

An eight-member team headed by Polavaram CI A.N.N. Murthy and Jeelugumilli SI V. Chandrashekar intercepted the tanker at Jeelugumilli checkpost and seized the ganja stocks, packed in 287 cartons.

The SP said that police are trying to identify the other members of the racket. The accused were booked under NDPS Act and investigation is on, Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma added.