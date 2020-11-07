Ganja worth ₹10 lakh seized in Vizag Agency

VISAKHAPATNAM

07 November 2020 01:05 IST

The Visakhapatnam Rural police arrested a person on Friday for allegedly transporting 110 kg of dry ganja at Narsipatnam area in Visakhapatnam district. The seized ganja is estimated to be worth ₹10 lakh.

According to reports, acting on a tip-off, the police teams intercepted a vehicle near Gabbada village under Narsipatnam (Rural) police station limits, where they caught a man named S. Srinivasa Rao who was transporting 110 kg of ganja packed in gunny bags in a car. The accused allegedly procured ganja from interior parts of the Agency and was transporting it towards Narsipatnam. Police booked a case and are investigating.

