Ganja worth ₹1 crore seized near Araku

VISAKHAPATNAM

08 November 2020 00:21 IST

In a major catch, Araku police arrested 12 persons who were allegedly trying to shift 1,000 kg ganja worth over ₹1 crore, at Dumbriguda area in Visakhapatnam district on Saturday.

Araku police station inspector Pydaiah said that of the 12 accused, nine are from Odisha while three are from Pittaguda village in Dumbriguda mandal. The ganja smugglers were heading to Hyderabad from Odisha in a van.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on credible information, Araku police arranged a special police team at Dumbriguda, where they intercepted the vehicle and seized the ganja.

Police said that the smugglers packed the 1,000 kg of ganja in 35 gunny bags and loaded it in a vehicle. The main accused in the case, who hails from Odisha, is said to be absconding.

Cases have been booked against the smugglers.

Major hauls

This is the second major ganja case busted by the Araku police within a week’s time.

On November 3, the Araku police seized 750 kg of ganja worth nearly ₹80 lakh from a man. Police learnt that the consignment was being taken to Bihar. Another person involved in the case is yet to be nabbed.

In this case, in order to evade the police, the smugglers had placed a load of sweet potato on the ganja packets in the vehicle. However based on concrete information, police searched the vehicle and found the contraband.