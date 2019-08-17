Ganja weighing 651 kg seized by Kurnool cops

Kurnool Police seized over 651 kg of ganja in a major bust on the outskirts of the city on Thursday night and arrested six persons on charges of transporting the contraband.

Police also seized a truck, an SUV and a sedan from the accused along with five mobile phones and ₹20,000 in cash.

Addressing a press conference, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), M. Deepika Patil said that the seized ganja is expected to be worth around ₹50 lakh in the black market.

Ms. Patil added that two of the accused hail from Telangana, while three were from Maharashtra and one from Uttarakhand.

The accused were transporting the contraband from Agency area of Visakhapatnam district to Maharashtra, police officials said.

Secret compartments

Ms. Patil said that the truck was found to have a secret compartment in which the ganja was hidden. “The truck was loaded with empty boxes and the top covered with tarpaulin sheets to evade suspicion,” Ms. Patil said.

The contraband was tightly packed and covered with brown duct tape. Police seized a total of 204 packets, each weighing about 3.1 kg. The police have booked a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act.