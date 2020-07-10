Ganja smuggling racket busted, three arrested

In a major haul, police seized 436 kg of ganja being smuggled from Visakhapatnam Agency area to West Godavari district, said Narsapuram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Nageswara Rao.

Police arrested Pothuraju Seshu, Sankera Ganesh and M. Eshwara Rao, natives of Benna Bhupala Patnam, Rolukunta mandal in Visakhapatnam Rural district.

Briefing newsmen here on Friday, Mr. Nageswara Rao said the police team led by Palakol Town CI Ch. Anjaneyulu took three suspects into custody on the outskirts of the town while they were moving suspiciously.

During questioning, Seshu, Ganesh and Eswara Rao, reportedly confessed that they brought ganja (Cannabis) stocks, worth ₹22 lakh from Narsipatnam area, and were trying to hand it over to a bookie in Palakol.

Ganesh reportedly told the police that one ganja cultivator, Rambabu, of Korukonda village, was supplying the contraband to P. Venkata Krishna of Narsipatnam, who, in turn, was transporting it to the smugglers across the State, the DSP said.

Mr. Anjaneyulu said SIs Rehaman and J.V.N. Prasad, who made the arrests, seized two bikes, one car, two mobile phones from the accused. West Godavari Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) ASP Kareemulla Sheriff said the call data of the accused was being verified.

“The modus operandi of the gang is that two persons will escort the four-wheeler in which the ganja is being transported and will alert on police checks or patrolling and give clearance to the vehicle,” the ASP said.