Ganja smuggling gang busted

KAKINADA

04 November 2020 17:55 IST

Six persons of Visakhapatnam, East Godavari districts held

A six-member gang, including a woman, transporting ganja from Visakhapatnam Agency to East Godavari district was busted at Anaparthi-Dwarapudi road in the limits of Anaparthi police station on Wednesday.

According to Anaparthi CI N.V. Bhaskara Rao, the gang members was caught when they were handing over 88 kg ganja to an agent, K. Bhargava Reddy of Anaparthi.

The ganja was allegedly procured from Visakhapatnam agency and transported via G.K. Veedhi by a car and two two-wheelers. The value of ganja is estimated at ₹1.76 lakh.

The arrested were identified as B. Swapna, 30, P. Raju and G. Prasad belong to G.K. Veedhi in Visakhapatnam district and P. Arjuna Rao, G. Mohan Venkatesh and Bhargava Reddy of East Godavari district. The police registered a case and produced them in court. Investigation is on.