Ganja seized while being shifted in LPG cylinder

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 December 2020 01:09 IST

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) caught four persons while they were transporting ganja in an empty LPG cylinder, near Aganampudi in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

To escape from the police, the smugglers had fabricated a cabinet by cutting open the bottom of a gas cylinder, wherein they stuffed the ganja packets. Police are yet to ascertain the amount of ganja seized as well as the source and destination of the ganja consignment. More details are yet to be revealed.

