Andhra Pradesh

Ganja seized while being shifted in LPG cylinder

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) caught four persons while they were transporting ganja in an empty LPG cylinder, near Aganampudi in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

To escape from the police, the smugglers had fabricated a cabinet by cutting open the bottom of a gas cylinder, wherein they stuffed the ganja packets. Police are yet to ascertain the amount of ganja seized as well as the source and destination of the ganja consignment. More details are yet to be revealed.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 17, 2020 1:11:19 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/ganja-seized-while-being-shifted-in-lpg-cylinder/article33350404.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY