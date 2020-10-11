Ganja seized, three held

The police on Sunday arrested three persons and seized 950 kg of ganja worth ₹23.75 lakh while it was being transported from the Visakhapatnam Agency during a raid at Mathayyapeta village in the limits of Kotananduru police station in East Godavari district.

On a tip-off from the local sources, the Tuni rural police, led by CI K. Kishore Babu, nabbed the gang which procured the contraband from Dharakonda forest in the Visakhapatnam Agency and was transporting it to the neighbouring States.

The three accused were identified as K. Chandra Rao, P. Govardhan and K. Ravi Kumar. They belong to the Visakhapatnam Agency.

In an official release, Mr. Kishore Babu said the kingpin of the gang was absconding. The search is on for three more persons identified as K. Anand, D. Lingamurthy and B. Nagesh, driver of the van in which the ganja was being transported.

The police seized a van and two motorbikes during the raid. A case was registered and investigation is on.