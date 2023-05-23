HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ganja racket busted in Nellore

May 23, 2023 03:35 am | Updated 03:35 am IST - NELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Nellore SP K. Thirumaleshwara Reddy taking a look at the ganja seized in Nellore on Monday.

Nellore SP K. Thirumaleshwara Reddy taking a look at the ganja seized in Nellore on Monday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Police arrested six persons for allegedly smuggling ganja to neighbouring Tamil Nadu and seized the contraband worth ₹10 lakh from them on Monday.

Addressing the media here, Superintendent of Police said K. Thirumaleshwara Reddy said the racket was unearthed following a tip-off from their counterparts on the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border. Raids conducted in the district led to the seizure of the contraband weighing 50 kg being smuggled to Chennai in two cars by the accused near a hotel on the Kavali bypass road by a team led by Kavali Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Venkataramana under the supervision of Additional SP D. Himavathi.

A case was registered under Section 20 (b) II (C) read with 8 (C) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, NDPS Act by Kavali Rural police.

The main accused is one G. Anantha Sivaprasad (27), hailing from Kusarlapudi village, near Rolugunta in Anakapalli district and residing in Visakhapatnam. Investigations revealed that he was involved in ganja smuggling cases in the port city earlier also, the SP said. The other accused were identified as Kamireddy Srinu, 38, Veeravalli Raju, 47, Gorasi Raju, 19, Kakara Prem Kumar, 24, and Anga Rajesh, 24.

Stern action would be taken against those involved in cultivation, transportation and consuming the narcotic substance, the SP said, adding that the aim of the police was to make the district ‘ganja-free’.

A toll-free number 14500 has been introduced with an aim to educate the youth on the drug menace.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.