Ganja peddling, consumption will be dealt with an iron fist, warns Andhra Pradesh DGP Dwaraka Tirumala Rao

Director General of Police (DGP) Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao has said that drugs mafia will have an adverse impact on the country’s economy and growth, and its ill-effects will have international ramifications too.

“Drugs and ganja (cannabis) are spoiling the lives of many youth in Andhra Pradesh. It is alarming that some school-going children too are addicted to vices,” Mr. Tirumala Rao observed while participating in an awareness programme organised by the NTR Commissionerate Police in connection with the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking on June 26 (Wednesday).

Mr. Tirumala Rao said the AP Police had the credit of checking terrorism and red-sanders smuggling. “Now, we are focussing on eradicating ganja cultivation, smuggling and consumption,” the DGP said, adding that a 100-day action plan was prepared to check cannabis peddling in the State.

Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna said ganja peddlers and addicts were identified, and a few were already externed from the Commissionerate.

In Krishna district, Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi directed the officers to organise an awareness programme on drug abuse. District Legal Services Authority Secretary K.V. Ramakrishnaiah, Additional SP G. Venkateswara Rao and others participated in a rally taken out from Revathi Centre to Koneru Centre to mark the occasion.

Central Zone ACP P. Bhaskar Rao and CI D.K.N. Mohan Reddy inaugurated the rally organised by the NCC Army Wing 4 (A) and Girls Battalion NCC of Maris Stella College to enlighten the students about the ill-effects of drugs abuse.

The police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel took out a rally in Eluru, and appealed to the students not to get themselves addicted to drugs and ganja. Superintendent of Police D. Mary Prasanthi, SEB Additional SP N. Suryachandra Rao and others participated.

At a programme in Bapatla district, Superintendent of Police Vakul Jindal appealed to the students to keep away from drugs and ganja. He appealed to the youth to make the State a drugs-free State.

