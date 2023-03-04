March 04, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - ONGOLE

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Malika Garg said she would deal with the drug menace with an iron fist. During a review meeting, she ordered subordinate officers and the Special Enforcement Bureau to step up searches across the district and focus on checking all vehicles on the arterial Chennai-Kolkata highway for ganja and other drugs.

She also said that anti-drug committees should be constituted in all colleges, saying that students in higher educational institutions had been found to be more vulnerable to addiction. Banners should be put up on important road junctions to highlight the health hazards that narcotics use caused, she said.

The increased vigil was the upshot of the rampant production of cannabis around Visakhapatnam and its smuggling to different parts of the country.

Security arrangements for polls

She also reviewed the security arrangements for MLC elections in graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies on March 13. She asked the personnel to invoke CrPC Section 41A against any errant candidate and supporter and ensure a free and fair election.