Ganja-laden car seized after hot chase, three arrested

The accused rammed 15 vehicles and injured two persons with their car, say police

Three ganja smugglers were nabbed by the police after a hot chase in Narsipatnam in the Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. The accused, who were allegedly under the influence of ganja, wreaked havoc in Narsipatnam in the morning by ramming 15 vehicles, including an auto-rickshaw, with their car at various places and also injured two persons, when they were chased by the police. They also rammed stoppers which were placed by the district police to nab them at several junctions.

On Tuesday morning, the Narsipatnam (Town) police received information that a car bearing Maharashtra registration number has escaped from Downuru Checkpost under Narsipatnam (Rural) police station limits by hitting the stoppers at a high speed. The police teams present along the route were informed that the vehicle was heading towards the town police station limits. The district police arranged stoppers at several junctions and at all possible escape routes.

The smugglers again escaped after hitting the stoppers at Abeeds Junction. When they reached Sri Kanya Junction, Narsipatnam (Town) Sub Inspector G. Diwakar arranged stoppers and when the vehicle approached the junction, he threw an iron chair on the windshield. This briefly slowed down the accused. But they again accelerated and fled from the spot by ramming the stoppers. The SI and his team chased the car for some distance.

The accused finally stopped the car near a pond at Pedda Boddepalle. While two of them jumped into the waterbody in a bid to escape, one tried to run away. The police reached the spot and pulled out the two from the pond and caught the third after a brief chase.

“We have seized about 250 kg of dry ganja from their vehicle. Moreover, they have damaged around 10 to 15 vehicles at various places in the town. Two persons received minor injuries also ,” said Mr. Diwakar, who arrested them.

Narsipatnam Town Police have registered case and seized the car.