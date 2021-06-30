Ganja, gutkha worth ₹23 lakh seized

DENDULURU (WEST GODAVARI DT.)

30 June 2021 23:46 IST

In a joint raid, the Denduluru police and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel on Wednesday conducted a raid at Somavarappadu village in West Godavari district, and seized huge quantity of ganja and gutkha, allegedly smuggled from Odisha.

Bhimadole CI M. Subba Rao said on a tip-off, the police team led by SEB Additional Superintendent of Police C. Jayarama Raju conducted the raid and seized ganja, worth ₹1 lakh and gutkha products, valued about ₹22 lakh. The police arrested Gedala Satish, Yerramsetti Naresh, Gedala Naidu and Jagarapu Chalapathi, natives of Eluru. They seized a lorry and auto used for shifting the gutkha and ganja stocks.

