Andhra Pradesh

Ganja, gutkha worth ₹23 lakh seized

In a joint raid, the Denduluru police and the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) personnel on Wednesday conducted a raid at Somavarappadu village in West Godavari district, and seized huge quantity of ganja and gutkha, allegedly smuggled from Odisha.

Bhimadole CI M. Subba Rao said on a tip-off, the police team led by SEB Additional Superintendent of Police C. Jayarama Raju conducted the raid and seized ganja, worth ₹1 lakh and gutkha products, valued about ₹22 lakh. The police arrested Gedala Satish, Yerramsetti Naresh, Gedala Naidu and Jagarapu Chalapathi, natives of Eluru. They seized a lorry and auto used for shifting the gutkha and ganja stocks.


