Andhra Pradesh

Ganja gang busted in Kakinada city

Two held, 5 kg ganja and other products seized

The Kakinada city police on Friday arrested two persons and seized five kilograms of ganja from them during a raid at the Recherlapeta area in the city in East Godavari district.

The police swing into action on Friday after a video went on viral, exposing the alleged ganja trade near the educational institutions in the city.

Kakinada City DSP V. Bhimarao told the press, “Two persons belong to a gang engaged in the ganja trade have been arrested. Five kilograms of ganja, cigarettes packed with ganja and two and a half kilograms of ganja stuffed in the packets have been seized from them during the raid.”

Mr. Bhimarao has added that the accused have been identified as Bezawada Ravi, 43, and Pithani Vasu, 36, belong to the Kakinada city.

The police registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and produced them before the local court.

