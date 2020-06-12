Ganja gang busted in Kakinada city, 2 held

The Kakinada city police on Friday arrested two persons and seized five kg of ganja from them during a raid at Recherlapeta in East Godavari district.

Police swung into action on Friday after a video went viral on social media, highlighting a rampant ganja trade near educational institutions in the city.

“Two persons belonging to a gang engaged in the ganja trade have been arrested. Five kg of ganja, cigarettes packed with ganja and 2.5 kg of ganja stuffed in packets have been seized from them during the raid,” Kakinada City DSP V. Bhimarao told reporters.

Mr. Bhimarao said that the accused have been identified as Bezawada Ravi (43) and Pithani Vasu (36), both residents of Kakinada city.

Police registered cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, and produced them before a local court.