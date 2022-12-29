Ganja being transported to Bengaluru in RTC bus seized, four arrested

December 29, 2022 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Krishna district police have intercepted an APSRTC bus at the Pottipadu toll plaza and seized liquid ganja and ganja weighing more than 20 kg, and arrested four persons.

Addressing the media at Machilipatnam on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police P. Joshua said that the Atkur police inspected the vehicles at the toll plaza in the morning following a tip-off. While the inspection was on, the accused attempted to flee the bus holding the bags containing the contraband, he said.

The accused, Adesh Ramu (25) of Karnataka, and G. Nagu (38), D. Arun Kumar (32) and P. Ramu (38) of Visakhapatnam, were transporting the narcotic substance to Bengaluru from Dharakonda village of G.K. Veedi mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

