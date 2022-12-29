ADVERTISEMENT

Ganja being transported to Bengaluru in RTC bus seized, four arrested

December 29, 2022 10:03 am | Updated 10:03 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Superintendent of Police P. Joshua said that the Atkur police inspected the vehicles at the toll plaza in the morning following a tip-off.

Tharun Boda

The Krishna district police have intercepted an APSRTC bus at the Pottipadu toll plaza and seized liquid ganja and ganja weighing more than 20 kg, and arrested four persons.

Addressing the media at Machilipatnam on Wednesday, Superintendent of Police P. Joshua said that the Atkur police inspected the vehicles at the toll plaza in the morning following a tip-off. While the inspection was on, the accused attempted to flee the bus holding the bags containing the contraband, he said.

The accused, Adesh Ramu (25) of Karnataka, and G. Nagu (38), D. Arun Kumar (32) and P. Ramu (38) of Visakhapatnam, were transporting the narcotic substance to Bengaluru from Dharakonda village of G.K. Veedi mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US