Ganja being smuggled via courier, says SEB

VISAKHAPATNAM

25 November 2021 00:14 IST

Franchise owner arrested in Vizag

The owner of a reputed courier company’s franchise unit, located at Akkayyapalem in the city, was on Tuesday night arrested along with three of his employees for smuggling ganja.

Officials from the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) said that the accused were allegedly sending the ganja to customers after labelling it as curry leaf powder and Ayurvedic products.

Advertising

Advertising

Based on the inputs after a recent ganja bust in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on November 13, SEB teams conducted raids on the franchise office, which was reportedly being run by a man named Srinivasa Rao. Two delivery boys and a driver working for him were the other persons arrested in the case.

The SEB team also retrieved some ganja from them and packaging material with the name of the courier company printed on it.

According to Joint Director (SEB) Sathish Kumar, the accused were involved in the racket since April this year. Officials said the accused might have sent around seven consignments of ganja using this modus operandi to Bhopal. The smuggled quantity is estimated to be around 800 to 900 kg, he said.

Mr. Satish Kumar said that as part of further investigation, the SEB will scrutinise the security measures and the procedures being followed for parcel service in the e-commerce organisations. Further investigation is on.