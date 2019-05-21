Ganja being cultivated with Maoist patronage?

Cultivation of ganja has become the mainstay for tribal people in the Visakhapatnam Agency since the last two decades. From a small beginning in some villages in the interior parts of the Agency, it has now spread to nine of the 11 mandals, and it is being grown reportedly under the patronage of the banned CPI (Maoist).

The Left Wing Extremist group on the Andhra Odisha Border, which touches the nine mandals, are mixing revolution and ganja with dexterity.

Ganja is grown widely in the interior pockets of the Agency areas of Visakhapatnam, and more so in the remote AOB region beyond the reach of law enforcement agencies. There is a nexus between the banned CPI (Maoists), the ganja farmers and the middlemen or smugglers, as ganja has become a major source of income and support for the banned outfit, said Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, Attada Babujee.

The total area of Visakhapatnam district is around 11,161 sq km, of that about 6,265 sq km forms the Visakha Agency that covers the 11 mandals. As per a conservative estimate by the Department of Prohibition and Excise, the crop is rampantly grown is about 150 villages over 5,000 to 7,000 acres.

According to documents recovered by the security forces from various exchange of fire sites, there is a clear indication that the production and smuggling of the weed is regulated by the Maoists, said a senior officer from district police engaged in anti-Maoist operations.

According to the officer, every farmer can harvest only 100 plants. This limit is to keep ganja growers under check, so that they do not become affluent and go out of their (Maoist) control.

Ganja is grown in pits by the farmers and it is learnt that the Maoists had levied a charge of ₹100 per pit on the cultivators and smugglers.

According to former Deputy Commissioner of Excise, Visakhapatnam, SVVN Babji Rao, who worked extensively on destruction of ganja plants, each acre can accommodate at least 1,000 pits.

As per a conservative estimate, if ₹100 is collected for each pit, then the money made by the Maoist is close to ₹1 lakh per acre, which works out close to ₹50 crore for 5,000 acres.

Economics

According to the excise officials, average yield from each plant is around 1 kg and that works out to about 1,000 kg or 1 tonne per acre. And if it is cultivated on 5,000 acres, then the average yield is 5,000 tonnes. And since ganja is grown twice a year, the annual yield is close to 10,000 tonnes.

The smugglers buy from the farmers for ₹2000 per kg, but when smuggled to cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Goa and Delhi, the price varies from ₹7000 to ₹15,000 a kg.

Cause for interest

“This indicates the scale of ganja business in the Visakha Agency area and why the Maoists take interest in allowing the Adivasis to grow them, despite their claim in their literature that they are against it,” Mr. Babujee added.