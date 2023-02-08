Ganja becoming easily available in and around Vijayawada, say users

February 08, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

An increasing number of youth who are getting arrested for drug use and are under police observation are affirming that ganja is becoming easily available at many places in and around Vijayawada.

Several teenagers attended an ‘Anti-Drug Drive’, organised by the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and the Commissioner’s Task Force on Wednesday.

Police said that nearly 550 ganja addicts and 300 drug peddlers were identified in NTR District Police Commissionerate. Black spots have been identified at many places, the police said.

“I am an SSC dropout, and got addicted to ganja (marijuana). My friends would procure the contraband from the peddlers via middlemen, who operate on a commission. The contraband is easily available at many places and there are many suppliers in Vijayawada,” says a 19-year-old youth.

“I used to sniff whitener earlier and later became addicted to ganja. But I have quit my addiction now. Ganja is being sold at areas like YSR Colony, Ajit Singh Nagar, Jakkampudi Colony, Machavaram, Raja Rajeswari Peta, Ranigari Thota and other areas,” an auto-rickshaw driver tells The Hindu requesting anonymity.

A few youth, who attended a counselling session, admit that they are unable to ditch the vice. The contraband is becoming easily available even as its cost has gone up by four or five times of what it was a couple of years ago, they say.

“Many rickshaw-pullers, pan shop owners, ascetics, auto-rickshaw drivers and petty vendors are selling ganja in small sachets. Even some women are peddling the contraband,” says a youth who attended the counselling session.

“Earlier, I used to procure a ganja packet weighing 25 grams for ₹100. Now, the same quantity is being sold at ₹500 or even more. The price depends on the demand,” rues a petty vendor.

Some teenagers say they forced themselves to quit the habit, but police are still asking them to attend counselling sessions. “We request the police to control the smuggling and sale of ganja,” they say.

“It is a big racket. Smugglers are transporting ganja in small quantities (two to three kg) and sell the same to the local suppliers. They, in turn, will market the contraband through their mediators. Many minors are among the ganja addicts,” say the youth.