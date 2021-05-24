Gangster, 11 aides awarded death penalty

They were found guilty of looting trucks on highway and murdering drivers

Considering as rarest of rare cases, a court in Ongole on Monday awarded the death sentence to dreaded gangster and serial highway killer Md. Abdul Samad alias Munna Bhai and 11 of his accomplices, who were found guilty of dacoity and murder in three cases.

VIII Additional District and Sessions Judge-cum-Family Court Judge G. Manohar Reddy sentenced to life four other accomplices of Munna Bhai who were involved in waylaying of trucks on the Chennai-Kolkata highway during the year 2008 and escaping with the trucks and goods in them after murdering the occupants.

Initially, police were clueless on several fully-loaded trucks disappeared as also truck drivers on the express way.

Prakasam police achieved a breakthrough in the cases following an intense probe which took them to various States, including Tamil Nadu, Bihar and West Bengal.

The judgment in the cases would be sent to the Andhra Pradesh High Court for confirmation.

In the first case, Munna Bhai and nine of his accomplices were sentenced to undergo death sentence on two counts under IPC Section 396 and five others were sentenced to undergo life imprisonment for offences under IPC Section 396 and 120-B.

In the second case, the main accused and 11 others were sentenced to death on two counts for offences under IPC Section 396. The main accused and 15 others were sentenced to undergo life imprisonment for offences under IPC sections 396 and 120-B.

In the third case, the main accused and eight others were awarded death penalty on two counts for offences under IPC Section 396. Accused I to accused 15 were also sentenced to undergo life imprisonment for offences under IPC sections 396 and 120-B.

In the fourth case, the main accused was sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 for offences under the Arms Act. Four of his accomplices were also sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment and ₹5,000 fine and three months simple imprisonment.