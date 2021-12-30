Gangs from 15 States involved in ganja trade in E. Godavari

KAKINADA

30 December 2021 00:05 IST

126 among 515 persons arrested for trading ganja are from Telangana

Gangs from 15 States have been allegedly found involved in the ganja trade in the East Godavari Agency. Five persons from Delhi have also been arrested for their links with the ganja trade in the Agency.

In 2021 alone, 515 persons allegedly involved in the ganja trade have been arrested from the 15 States, including Delhi and Gujarat.

East Godavari SP M. Raveendranath Babu on Wednesday told newsmen during the press meet on ‘Crime-2021’ that 126 persons arrested in connection with the ganja trade belonged to Telangana. The others arrested in the ganja trade include 58 persons from Odisha, 41 from Maharastra, 31 from Tamil Nadu and 20 from Karnataka.

“Geographical disadvantages and presence of the Left Wing Extremist groups are the prime hurdles to speed up the drive against the ganja cultivation on the borders of Odisha and Chhattisgarh”, said Mr. Babu.

Ganja worth of ₹16.70 crore was seized and 515 cases were registered in the district in 2021.

Crime against women

A total of 689 dowry harassment cases have been registered in the district, excluding Rajamahendravaram city, in 2021.

However, 1,526 cases pertaining to crime against women were reported. The district witnessed 61 murders and 76 kidnappings, including the reported elopement of minors, according to Mr. Babu.