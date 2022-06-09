Gangadhar Reddy, connected to Viveka murder case, dies in sleep; investigation ongoing

Gangadhar Reddy was found dead in bed and had diabetes, as well as other health conditions, but the police are investigating all angles while the post-mortem takes place.

A man questioned in connection with the Vivekananda murder case, identified as Kalluru Gangadhar Reddy, died at home in Yadiki on Thursday. Gangadhar Reddy had complications from diabetes as well as other ailments and died in his sleep.

Tadipatri Deputy Superintendent of Police VNK Chaitanya told The Hindu that a post-mortem was being done and that once the report is ready, the police will be able to reveal the exact cause of death. Family members said Reddy was found dead on his bed in the morning. However, the police are investigating all angles.

A real estate dealer, Gangadhar Reddy, of Yadiki, had approached Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli, here on November 29 last year to express a threat from Central Bureau of Investigation Additional SP Ram Singh, the then Madakasira Circle Inspector Sriram, and followers of Pulivendula-based Sunitha Reddy (Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy’s daughter), as they allegedly wanted him to give a false affidavit before a magistrate under Section 164 in the Viveka murder case. He has a rowdy sheet on his name in Pulivendula and was asked to leave the town. He had approached the SP for a second time in February.

Gangadhar, a follower of one of the accused in the Viveka murder case, Devireddy, had complained to the SP later that he was asked by the CBI officials and the Circle Inspector through WhatsApp calls on October 4 and November 24 to sign a false affidavit alleging that “Devireddy Sankar Reddy, Bhaskar Reddy, and Avinash Reddy got Vivekananda Reddy murdered.” For that, he was allegedly offered ₹10 lakh.