Gangada Sujatha becomes maiden Mayor of Ongole

Mayor Gangada Sujatha greets Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy and newly-elected corporators in Ongole on Thursday.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

19 March 2021 00:15 IST

Key functionaries of the civic bodies in Prakasam and Nellore districts elected

Gangada Sujatha, a confidente of Energy Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, was unanimously elected Mayor of the Ongole Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

Ms. Sujatha, who steered the YSR Congress Party to a landslide victory in 41 of the 50 divisions in the civic body, and YSRCP city president S. Venkat Rao were administered the oath of office by Prakasam Collector Pola Bhaskar. Vemuri Venkta Suryanarayana alias Bujji was elected Deputy Mayor.

Ch. Balamuralikrishna was elected Chairperson of Markapur Municipality, while Sk. Abdul Gaffar took oath as the Chairperson of Kanigiri Nagara Panchayat, where the YSRCP won all the 20 wards.

In Chirala, YSRCP leader Karnam Balarama Krishnamurthy, who switched over from the TDP after getting elected in 2019 elections, ensured that his supporter was elected the Chairperson of Chirala Municipality and another follower B. Jaison Babu as the Vice-Chairman.

Supporters of former MLA Amanchi Krishnamohan, who won as Independent candidates in 13 wards out of the 33, were a disappointed lot as they could not get any of the key posts.

Disappointment was writ large on the faces of other aspirants for the Chairperson’s post such as U. Subbaiah and S. Lakshmi.

In Giddalur Nagara Panchayat, the YSRCP sprang a surprise by making P. Venkata Subbaiah as the Chairman.

The party accommodated by making as Vice-Chairman R.D. Ramakrishna, a strong contender for the Chairman’s post from the beginning.

Ch. Anukulaiah was made Chairperson as per a political understanding in Chimakurthy Nagara Panchayat, while L. Istharamma got the Chairperson’s post in Addanki Nagara Panchayat.

In Nellore district, Industries Minister Mekapatti Goutham Reddy ensured the smooth election of Chairpersons— G. Venkataramanamma in Atmakur, D. Sreemanth Reddy in Sullurpeta and K. Deepika in Naidupeta. Though the YSRCP had finalised the name of D. Sreemanth Reddy for the Chairperson’s post in Sullurpeta Municipality, the election was postponed to Friday following differences over the selection of the candidate for the Vice-Chairman’s post.

Tempers ran high in Venkatagiri when Nakka Bhanupriya, a follower of sitting MLA Anam Ramanarayana Reddy was elected the Chairperson.

Former Chairperson D. Sharada who could not hide her disappointment, left the meeting venue in a huff.