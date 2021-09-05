Andhra Pradesh

Gang targeting senior citizens arrested

The police arrested two persons, who were allegedly targeting lonely senior citizens and killing them during robbery attempts. The accused were involved in three cases, including two murders, said Police Commissioner B. Srinivasulu.

Speaking to newsmen here on Saturday, Mr. Srinivasulu said the north zone police in association with the crime police arrested Palle Ramu alias Rahim and Mudoli Nagaraju of Vijayawada.

The accused, Ramu, allegedly killed one Peddi Satyavathi (80) of A.V.S. Road, Payakaraopeta area, on February 26 this year and took away her gold chain and earrings. The Nunna police registered a case.

In the second case, Ramu and his friend, Nagaraju, allegedly thrashed a 75-year-old woman, Veesam Venkayamma, of Dabakotlu Centre under Ajitsingh Nagar police station on March 27 and fled with her gold chain after she fainted.

On August 26 this year, Ramu, allegedly attacked an old woman Munnangi Subba (70), at Kundavari Kandriga, who was staying alone in her house, and stole her gold jewellery. Nunna police registered a case and took up investigation.

Police observed the CCTV footage, tracked the movements of the accused and arrested them, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-West) K. Babu Rao.


