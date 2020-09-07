Gang tampering with Aadhaar data busted

800 persons had their date of birth changed to avail govt. schemes

A gang of five persons that has been tampering with the data of Aadhaar cards for the past eight months for a handsome fee was busted by the Tadipatri police on Sunday.

The gang had been manipulating the date of birth of people on the Aadhaar cards in order to make them eligible for government welfare schemes like old-age pension and Cheyutha.

Gadgets confiscated

The police confiscated 47 electronic gadgets including colour printers, computer hard drives, scanners etc., and identified about 800 persons who had had their date of birth on the cards changed, at Putluru, Tadipatri and Guntakal.

Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu at a press conference here said that Tadipatri DSP A. Srinivasulu, its rural CI Devendra Kumar and Putluru SI Mohan Goud and their teams laid a trap to bust the gang.

A team of police personnel had posed as persons seeking to change their date of birth so that they could get avail government schemes. They got the work done by paying a fee of ₹4,000 and two weeks later, an “original” Aadhaar card with the tampered data reached their addresses.

The police immediately arrested two persons running Mee-Seva Centres in Putluru and three others for creating fake PAN cards. The five accused have been identified as B. Ramana(30), K. Ramanjaneyulu(35), Kunti Noor Basha(30), B. Obulraju(27) and Apathi Jaganmohan(27).

Only two of them had the password to change information on the cards after they were certified by the UIDAI Authority, but the remaining three helped them create fake PAN cards with the desired date of birth so that the beneficiaries got ₹18,000 under Cheyutha and ₹2,250 as a pension. The total quantum of money

involved in defrauding the State government is yet to be ascertained.

The police are preparing a report on the modus operandi of the gang so that the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) to be sent to their Bengaluru office so that loopholes could be plugged.