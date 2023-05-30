ADVERTISEMENT

Gang selling liquor with fake A.P. labels in govt. outlet busted in Kakinada

May 30, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - KAKINADA

Two liquor outlet employees among five held

The Hindu Bureau

The Kakinada District Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) has arrested a five-member gang, including two employees of a Government Retail Outlet (GRO-Liquor), for illegally importing liquor from Yanam and selling it through the GRO by affixing labels of Andhra Pradesh brands. 

The Kakinada Rural-based operators have been identified as GRO supervisor Palika Rajesh, salesman Karri Raja, Karri Vijaya, M. Manikanta and G.V. Gnaneswar, the supplier of fake labels.

“The GRO staff has been selling liquor bottles with fake labels through the GRO outlet in Kakinada Rural area. As many as 1,337 liquor bottles and 4,177 fake labels have been seized during the raid on May 29,” said SEB official Ms. Kajal. 

The SEB police have registered a case and produced the accused before a local court on Tuesday.

