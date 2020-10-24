Gang selling fake gold busted, three arrested

‘The accused have allegedly duped many people in A.P., Telangana and Karnataka’

The Prakasam police on Friday arrested three people including two from Karnataka on charge of duping people by selling fake gold ornaments.

The accused have been identified as Govindu Kalyan Nayak (23), J.Sivaiah (30) and Gowrappa (35).

“One of the accused introduced himself as Ravi to Bojja Adam of Nagambotlapalem village near Tallur, saying that his brother, an earth-mover operator, had unearthed gold from a farm near Madurai in Tamil Nadu. Ravi allegedly told Mr. Adam that he wanted to sell the gold at cheap price as he was in urgent need of money,” Ongole DSP K.V.V.N.V. Prasad said.

Modus operandi

M. Adam mentioned in the police complainant that he met the brother of the accused at ABM College on October 2 . The brother allegedly got checked a piece of gold ornament by a gold smith. Mr. Adam paid him ₹1 lakh as advance and paid ₹6 lakh at the time of delivery of the gold.

Mr. Adam went to Palamaner in Chittoor district where the accused gave him a plastic bag containing the ornaments weighing 2 kg. Mr. Adam realised that he was cheated when he found the gold fake.

He approached the II Town police in Ongle on October 15 after all his efforts to contact the accused were in vain.

Prakasam Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal formed two special teams which arrested the accused at Obli village near Kolar and Yerapothunahalli village near Chikballapur in Karnataka.

Investigation revealed that the accused had cheated several persons in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka in the past by adopting the same modus operandi.

“The activities of habitual offenders are being monitored closely,” the SP said.